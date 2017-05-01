Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - On the Move Systems (OTC Pink: OMVS) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices' (RAD) www.roboticassistancedevices.com robot was recently showcased in the NVIDIA booth at the ISC West Las Vegas Show. NVIDIA and RAD are cooperating on tailoring and demonstrating NVIDIA's Jetson chip capabilities.

RAD security robot solution offers global security teams situational awareness and responsiveness that delivers unprecedented security performance improvements, deployment flexibility and immediate cost reduction. Using the Jetson platform's high-performance, power-efficient supercomputing for deep learning and computer vision, RAD autonomous robotic systems can be more predictive, accurate, productive and easily reconfigured for a variety of tasks.

"By using the NVIDIA Jetson embedded platform, we can develop smarter autonomous robots that can learn from the environment around them to navigate safely, as well as identify and classify objects of interest, including cars and people," said Steve Reinharz, Founder and CEO, RAD. "This innovation marks the next generation of robotics."

"Today's advanced robots can learn, adapt and evolve through the power of AI," said Murali Gopalakrisha, head of product management for Intelligent Machines at NVIDIA. "Working with innovators like RAD, we're driving new capabilities and benefits for autonomous machines."

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations. RAD recently announced Canadian operations at the CANASA East show on April 26, 2017.

