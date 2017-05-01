sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,977 Euro		+0,154
+5,46 %
WKN: A1439Z ISIN: CA0079754028 Ticker-Symbol: ET82 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,983
3,121
28.04.
3,02
3,178
28.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC2,977+5,46 %