Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSXV: EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") announces that, further to its announcement on April 27, 2017, in response to additional market demand the Company has increased its private placement to a 14,000,000 unit private placement at $0.30 to raise gross proceeds of $4.2 million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.50 for three years from the date of closing (the "Closing Date").

Finder's fees of 6% cash commission and 6% non-transferable share purchase warrants ("Finder Warrants") may be paid to eligible parties. Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable into one common share for 18 months from the Closing Date at $0.30.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration and working capital purposes. The common shares issued under the private placement, including any common shares issued on exercise of the Warrants and Finder Warrants, will be subject to a four month restricted resale period from the Closing Date.

About Evrim Resources

Evrim Resources is a mineral exploration company whose goal is to participate in significant exploration discoveries supported by a sustainable business model. The Company has a diverse range of quality projects and a database in Mexico and portions of southwestern United States. The existing projects, and generation of quality exploration targets and ideas, are advanced through option and joint venture agreements with industry partners to create shareholder value. Evrim's business plan also includes royalty creation utilizing the Company's exploration expertise and existing projects.

