Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - Goldbelt Empires Limited (TSXV: GBE) (the "Company" or "Goldbelt Empires") is pleased to announce today it has commissioned a geochemical orientation survey (the Phase IIA exploration program) over the Farana Prospect, the Syinsorola Trend, the Northern Line Prospect, and the K3SX Prospect, located in the Company's South Morila gold concession in Mali. EurekaGeo, based in Bamako, Mali, will conduct the field work.

The Farana Prospect, Northern Line Prospect, and Syinsorola Trend are highly prospective targets Goldbelt identified in its Phase I exploration works conducted in 2015-2016. The The K3SX Prospect was identified in prior exploration works on the concession. The orientation multi-element geochemical survey (shallow auger drilling) will assist the Company in deploying its 6,000 meter scout drilling campaign planned for mid-2017. The survey team will also undertake ground reconnaissance checking over target areas, and resampling to confirm anomalous gold results from prior exploration works on the concession as described in the Company's NI 43-101.

The Farana Prospect is marked by a large potassium anomaly first identified by the airborne geomagnetic survey conducted in 2015-2016, with associated granodiorites, and is situated in an area with historic artisanal workings. The Syinsorola Trend is a string of previously undetected potassium anomalies along a line from the southeastern corner of the area and trending northwest. The Northern Line Prospect also shows a definite but previously undetected potassium signature.

Phase II exploration will drill multiple high potential targets as part of a recommended 6,000 meter campaign of scout drilling. These prospects include previously undetected major potassium anomalies that pose compelling targets, as well as previously known mineralized sites now deemed high-priority prospects enhanced by the new geophysical data set acquired in Phase I exploration.

Jonathan Challis, CEO of Goldbelt Empires, commented: "We are excited about our planned 6,000 meter scout drilling over multiple highly prospective targets in South Morilla. This geochemical orientation survey will be one of several advance missions in the run-up to drilling, and will assist greatly in the drill planning."

Jonathan Challis (C.Eng & FIMMM), CEO of Goldbelt Empires is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Goldbelt Empires

Goldbelt Empires is a gold explorer focused on the West African Goldbelt, and listed its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange in October 2015. Its flagship property is the South Morila gold concession in the Republic of Mali. The South Morila concession covers an area approximately 150 km2 in size, and is located in the southern part of Mali approximately 250 km southeast of the capital of Bamako. The Company has previously announced a planned drilling campaign over multiple high potential targets in the South Morila concession. For more information also go to the Company's web site www.goldbeltempires.com.

Additional Information on Goldbelt Empires Ltd.

For more information on the business and property of the Company, readers are referred to the Company's Final Prospectus dated September 22, 2015, available at the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com.

