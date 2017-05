WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Twitter (TWTR) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday, with the social media giant jumping by 5.5 percent. With the upward move, Twitter has reached its best intraday level in almost three months.



The rally by Twitter comes after a SEC filing showed that CEO Jack Dorsey bought 574,000 more shares of the company.



