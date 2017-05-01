Regenerative Medicine Market Growing at $53.7 Billion by 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021; Stem Cells, Tissue Engineering, BioBanking & CAR-T Industries" analysis and forecast provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the regenerative medicine market, segmentation of the market (stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapy), key players and the vast potential of therapies that are in clinical trials.

The analysis indicates that the global regenerative medicine market was worth $18.9 billion in 2016 and will grow to over $53.7 billion by 2021, with a CAGR of 23.3% between this time frame. Within this market, the stem cell industry will grow significantly at a CAGR of over x% and reach $x billion by 2021. Tissue engineering is forecast to grow at a CAGR of x% to 2021 and potentially reach $x billion.

Companies Profiled are Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Ocata Therapeutics), AstraZeneca , Athersys, Baxter International (Baxalta, Shire), Bayer , Caladrius Biosciences (NeoStem), Celgene , CHA Biotech, Chimerix , Cynata Therapeutics, Cytori Therapeutics, Eisai , Genzyme (Sanofi) , GSK , Janssen , InCyte Corp , MedImmune , MEDIPOST, Merck , Mesoblast, Millennium Pharmaceutical , NuVasive, Osiris Therapeutics, Plasticell, Pluristem Therapeutics, Pfizer, SanBio Current Stem Cell Trials, Seattle Genetics Current Stem Cell Trials, StemCells Inc, STEMCELL Technologies, Takara Bio, Teva Current Stem Cell Trials and Tigenix

An overview of regenerative medicine that includes: stem cells, allogenic and autogenic cells, umbilical cord blood banking, tissue engineering and CAR T therapies. The report analysis global regenerative medicine market, global breakdown, application breakdown and leading market players.



A detailed account of the stem cell industry market by geography, indication and company profiles. The report profiles, marketed/pipeline products, financial analysis and business strategy of the major companies in this space. Focus on current trends, business environment, pipeline products, clinical trials, and future market forecast for regenerative medicine. Insight into the challenges faced by stakeholders, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing regenerative medicine drugs and therapies.

Insight into the biobanking industry globally and its impact on the overall market. Provides description and data for the prevalence of disease types that are addressed by regenerative medicine, stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapies. Also provides financial market forecast through 2021 with CAGR values of all market segments outlined in the objective. SWOT analysis of the global market. Geographical analysis and challenges within key topographies including the USA, Japan, South Korea, China and Europe

