Technavio's latest report on the global yacht battery marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005966/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global yacht battery market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global yacht battery market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the battery type (lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries) and geography (the US, Europe, and ROW).

Yachts are recreational boats designed with luxury amenities and are mostly purchased by individuals belonging to the high-income group. Technavio analysts forecast the global yacht battery market to grow to 187.3 thousand units by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 3% over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global yacht battery market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Increasing popularity of absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries

Increasing emphasis on R&D for developing marine batteries

Growing focus on emerging markets by yacht builders

Increasing popularity of absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries

"Batteries are required in yachts to provide the necessary power for starting the boat engine and power the internal electrical components. AGM batteries are increasingly used in yachts since they use a mesh composed of glass fibers for absorbing electrolytessays Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

The glass fiber electrolytes of AGM batteries system avoid spillage, leakage, and evaporation issues. Other advantages driving the popularity of AGM batteries include its capability to be deep cycle batteries that can be recharged by most chargers, the absence of electronic components, and cheaper installation costs.

Increasing emphasis on R&D for developing marine batteries

Manufacturers of yacht batteries are increasing their R&D budgets to produce an advanced form of marine batteries that can hold a higher percentage of power while reducing discharge. Samsung Electronics funded an R&D project in association with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop an advanced lithium-ion marine battery capable of offering large amounts of the charge cycle. Such investments are adding significant revenue to the market, thereby impacting its growth.

Growing focus on emerging markets by yacht builders

"Yacht makers are shifting their focus to swiftly growing economies such as China and Latin America to establish an early foothold in the unsaturated markets. Vendors are updating their product portfolios to include elegant and sporty yachts to appeal to the new consumer basesays Praveen.

Vendors catering to the Chinese market offered customizations to include premium business ambiance features since the country's customers use yachts mostly for business purposes. Sanlorenzo Spa, Ferretti, Sunseeker, Snapdeal.com, and Mahindra Mahindra are some of the key vendors entering the emerging markets for yachts.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Two-wheeler Upside Down Forks Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Wheel Bearings Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tires, powertrains,and automotive services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005966/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com