NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Kodiak Capital Group, LLC ("Kodiak"), a leading fund manager for venture investments into publicly traded companies, today announced that it has been invited to attend PIONEERS 2017 Conference presented by Joseph Gunnar & Co. on May 2, 2017 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, where Kodiak will discuss potential financing partnerships with companies attending the event. To arrange a meeting with Kodiak, interested companies are encouraged to email investments@kodiakfunds.com.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC was founded in 1997 as a full-service broker-dealer dedicated to assisting investors achieve their financial goals by providing a full array of investment products and vehicles to private and corporate clients. They pride themselves on personalized service not often available at many "bulge bracket" firms and are a member of FINRA & SIPC. The Joseph Gunnar PIONEERS 2017 Conference will include company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings and networking opportunities.

Kodiak is attending PIONEERS 2017 to support Joseph Gunnar & Co., with which Kodiak has participated in a multitude of recent deals including NuGene International, Inc., traded under the stock symbol NUGN, an Orange County, California based company that is presenting at the conference.

Its attendance at POINEERS 2017 is a return to Kodiak's New York City roots, where the company was founded in 2009 before relocating to Southern California in 2011.

"We are pleased to be returning to New York City to participate in Joseph Gunner & Co.'s PIONEERS 2017 Conference," said Ryan Hodson, Managing Member of Kodiak Capital Group. "Kodiak has been very active in deploying capital thus far in 2017, and we look forward to meeting with public company representatives at this event to discuss their capital needs."

About Kodiak Capital Group LLC

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC pursues non-control equity investments in lower middle market businesses, with a specific focus on niche-market leaders that provide high-margin products or services. Kodiak targets investments in a wide range of industries and market sectors, with a focus on consumer products, life sciences, and social media technology. Kodiak has engaged in approximately 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies. For more information on Kodiak Capital Group, LLC, please visit www.kodiakfunds.com.

Kodiak Capital Group, LLC

949-432-6900

investments@kodiakfunds.com



