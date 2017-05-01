Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive glass marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005988/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive glass market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "The passenger cars segment accounted for the largest market share in the automotive glass market in 2016 and will continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the higher sales of passenger cars as compared to LCVs and M&HCVs and the increasing production of passenger cars due to rise in population across the BRICS countries."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive glass market according to Technavio's research analysts are:

Rising adoption of solar reflective glasses

Increasing use of Gorilla Glass technology

Growing popularity of privacy glass

Rising adoption of solar reflective glasses

Solar reflective glasses are increasingly replacing conventional glasses because of their advantages. Solar reflective glasses absorb infrared rays and reduce the amount of heat in the car. Since solar reflective glasses reduce the effect of ultraviolet radiation on interior trims, passengers experience more comfort while sitting inside the car. Solar reflective glasses also enhance vehicle styling and fulfill the aesthetic aspirations of consumers.

Pilkington, a fully-owned subsidiary of Nippon Sheet Glass, is one of the leading manufacturers of solar reflecting glasses. Optikool and EZ-KOOL are optimized solar absorbing glasses, which provide a significant improvement in terms of consumer comfort. These glasses reduce the solar energy entering the vehicle cabin by 20% compared with standard tinted glasses, maintaining a soothing temperature in the cabin.

Increasing use of Gorilla Glass technology

Ford in collaboration with Corning has developed automotive glasses using Gorilla Glass hybrid technology, which will be used in new Ford GT and other Ford models. The Gorilla Glass hybrid is lighter and thinner than the conventional laminate glass. This technology will improve the center of gravity of the vehicle and will have a positive impact on the acceleration, braking performance, and fuel economy. Gorilla Glasses will be used in the front and rear windshields of Ford GT.

"Gorilla Glass technology will play a major role in the automotive industry. Such technology offers advantages to vehicles such as reliability, reduced weight, and compliance to crash test regulations. It is expected that OEMs will soon follow the concept of technical glass to improve the safety and comfort features in vehicles," says Praveen.

Growing popularity of privacy glass

OEMs have been focusing on evolving new kinds of glasses such as privacy glasses. There are numerous benefits of privacy glasses over conventional glasses such as they provide privacy and reduce the risk of theft by keeping the possessions inside the vehicle safe by blocking visibility from outside. They also help to maintain a comfortable temperature in the cabin, which in turn, helps to increase fuel efficiency by reducing the need for air-conditioners.

Privacy glass can be used in a variety of applications such as in backlite, side windows, and sun roof. Havel H6, Havel H9, Land Rover Defender, and Toyota FJ Cruiser are equipped with privacy glasses.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Two-wheeler Upside Down Forks Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Wheel Bearings Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like powertrainwheels and tires, and automotive manufacturing. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005988/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com