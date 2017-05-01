Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - Morgan Resources Corp. (TSXV: MOR.H) (the "Company"), at the request of IIROC, wishes to advise that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Chris Carmichael

Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Resources Corp.

Email: ccarmichael@crisinc.ca

Tel: 647 225-4337