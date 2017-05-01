Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held April 28, 2017.

2017 AGM RESULTS

The following individuals were elected directors of the Company: Warren Stanyer, Michael Sweatman, John Kerr, Kristian Whitehead and Gary Vivian.

Gary Vivian, P. Geo., was newly elected to the board of directors. Mr. Vivian is a geologist with over 40 years' experience in mineral exploration. Gary has worked across Canada in NB, QC, ON, MB, SK, AB, BC, YT, NU and NT. His management skills have been applied to large exploration programs combining drill management, geology and geophysics using an integrated and systematic approach. He is the Chairman of Aurora Geosciences Ltd.

The Company's shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and the continuation of the Company's rolling stock option plan.

Following the AGM, the board of directors reappointed the following individuals as officers of the Company:

Michael Sweatman, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Brent Petterson, COPA, CGA, Chief Financial Officer;

Kristian Whitehead, Vice President Exploration; and

Christina Boddy, Corporate Secretary.

Messrs. Sweatman, Kerr, and Stanyer were appointed members of the audit committee, and Messrs. Vivian, Sweatman, and Kerr were appointed to the compensation committee for the ensuing year.

The board of directors has also approved the grant of 200,000 stock options to a director, at a price of $0.10, and valid for a 5 year period.

ABOUT EUREKA

Eureka is an exploration focused company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, whose strategy is to acquire projects in prospective areas that have the potential to deliver important new discoveries to create value for its shareholders.

British Columbia, Canada

Eureka's 100% owned FG Gold property is an advanced-stage gold project located in the Cariboo Mining Division and currently under option to Canarc Resources Corp. Historical exploration has established a Measured and Indicated (376,000 ounces) gold resource at an average grade of 0.776 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t, and an Inferred gold resource (634,900 ounces) at an average grade of 0.718 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Details of the gold resource can be found in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Frasergold Exploration Project, Cariboo Mining Division, dated July 27, 2015" available under the Company's profile on SEDAR or on the Company's website.

Eureka has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Gold Creek property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. Gold Creek is a grassroots gold project neighbouring, and with similar geology to the Spanish Mountain deposit owned by Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd..

Yukon Territory, Canada

Eureka's 100% owned Luxor property consists of three non-contiguous claim blocks totalling 360 mining claims. Luxor is located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt/ White Gold, a district of major porphyry, breccia and vein occurrences.

Eureka's 100% owned TAK property is also located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt and consists of 82 mining claims.

Neighbouring properties to Luxor and TAK include the Coffee deposit recently acquired by Goldcorp.

Nevada, USA

Eureka owns a 50 percent interest in the Gemini lithium brine project located approximately 40 km (26 miles) south of North America's only producing lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada.

Kristian Whitehead P.Geo and John Kerr P. Eng. are the Company's designated Qualified Persons for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and haves reviewed and approved the technical information described in this news release.

Further information on Eureka can be found on the Company's website at www.eurekaresourcesinc.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Michael Sweatman, President and CEO, by email at info@eurekaresourcesinc.com or by telephone at (604) 449-2273.

