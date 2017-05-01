CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company has officially released its Cannabis Grow Operation Plan. The complete Power Point Presentation is now available at http://netsavlink.com/poconos-grow-operation/

The proposed grow operation will be located in the world renowned Poconos region of Pennsylvania, only a two hour drive from New York City and the Tri State Area, in the heart of the Northeast, and home to tens of millions of residents. The state of Pennsylvania has recently legalized the use of medical marijuana.

NSAV recently announced the launch of its new corporate website, which is now available at http://netsavlink.com. The new website will provide our partners and clients a user friendly way to learn about NSAV's products and services, as well as providing our shareholders and potential investors a better understanding of the Company's vision. Among the new features the site contains integrated social media buttons for Twitter and Facebook to foster improved communication with our clients, partners, and shareholders. NSAV will be constantly updating our content with articles, company announcements and client successes in the News section.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am truly proud of our team and the work that they did to put together such a thorough and complete Marijuana Grow Operation Plan. Medical Cannabis operators from all over the country are trying to set up operations in the Poconos and our presence there certainly gives us a major advantage."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "On behalf of myself and the entire NSAV team, we wish to thank all of the Company's shareholders for their extremely positive emails and Tweets regarding our newly launched corporate website. It is greatly appreciated."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

