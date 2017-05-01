

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures slumped to the lowest three weeks Monday, as rising stocks ate away at the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



Traders assessed a flurry of somewhat disappointing economic news, but the Nasdaq index touching new record highs amid optimism over tech earnings.



Gold was down $12.80, or 1%, to settle at $1,255.50/oz.



Personal income in the U.S. rose slightly less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. Personal income rose by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in February.



Meanwhile, growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in the month of April, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index dropped to 54.8 in April from 57.2 in March, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 56.5.



