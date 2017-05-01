CARBERRY, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- MSPrebiotics Inc., a privately-held natural health product company based in Manitoba is excited to announce results from their clinical trial have been accepted for publication in the highly-respected journal Clinical Nutrition that will shake up the emerging field of prebiotics.

Results from the clinical trial demonstrate the potato-derived digestion resistant starch supplement MSPrebiotic meets prebiotic criteria. Specifically, the publication shows patent-pending MSPrebiotic significantly increased the abundance of several species of healthy Bifidobacteria, which are known to promote numerous health benefits. Elderly people taking MSPrebiotic also saw reduced constipation and an increase in the relative abundance of butyrate, a type of short chain fatty acid that is the main source of energy for cells in the colon.

Dr. Michelle Alfa at the St. Boniface Albrechtsen Research Centre led the collaborative study that evaluated daily consumption of MSPrebiotic versus a digestible corn starch placebo over the course of the twelve-week trial in middle-aged (30-50 years old) and elderly (greater than 70 years old) individuals.

Dr. Bram Ramjiawan, Director of Research Innovation and Regulatory Affairs and Director of Research, Asper Clinical Research Institute, at the St. Boniface Albrechtsen Research Centre said, "We are proud to be a part of this multidisciplinary, multi-institutional study, which represents an excellent example of the 'bench-to-bedside' research being conducted at our facilities that will have real-world applications for millions living with gut health issues."

Other data from the clinical trial, currently still under review, may show the most valuable benefits of MSPrebiotic: Elderly individuals taking the product saw significant and meaningful decreases in blood glucose levels and insulin resistance. Increased blood glucose and insulin resistance are both parameters associated with the development of type 2 diabetes.

Earl McLaren, President and CEO of MSPrebiotics Inc. is also excited by the trial outcomes: "We are delighted to have a clinically-backed prebiotic that will assist people struggling to find a solution to their gut health issues. The role our gut health and microbiome play in our overall wellness has become one of the hottest topics in health care."

About MSPrebiotics Inc.

MSPrebiotics Inc. is becoming a global leader in the research, development and commercialization of prebiotic supplements.

About MSPrebiotic®

MSPrebiotic is a patent-pending digestion resistant starch prebiotic derived from Solanum tuberosum tuber extract and is manufactured in a Natural Health Products site license approved facility near Carberry, Manitoba. MSPrebiotic is a versatile flavourless, gluten-free, caffeine-free, Non-GMO, vegan prebiotic supplement that stimulates the growth of healthy bacteria and probiotics, and is fermented in the gut to serve as a glucose-independent source of energy.

