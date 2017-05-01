

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cameroon government has ended a three-month long Internet ban in the English-speaking regions of the country.



The government had implemented the three-month long internet ban in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon in response to fierce anti-government protests. According to the government, people were using social media to spread false information.



The cut off by the government led to protests and days of unrest in the region.



Several thousands of people led protests in the south- and northwestern provinces of the country since October 2016 disputing the use of the French language in schools and courthouses in the Anglophone region of the country.



The UN called the blackout as a rights violation, while proponents said the government ordered the shutdown to prevent more protests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX