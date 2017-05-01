Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal robotic lawn mower market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the robotic lawn mower market is characterized by the presence of several established vendors such as Bosch, Friendly Robotics, Global Garden Products, Husqvarna Group, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi. Vendors generate revenue through both direct and indirect sales. Indirect sales take place via local representatives and certified distributors or dealers. The competition between these vendors is intense in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services and software updates. The established vendors focus on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "The market is in its growth stage right now in all geographies except EMEA, therefore, it has the potential to gain momentum in the consumer segment as well as the commercial segment. Most end-users are waiting for more affordable variants and further improvements in technology before investing in them."

Technavioindustrial automationmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is a supplier of technology and services. It offers solutions for smart homes and cities, connected mobility, and connected industry. The company uses its expertise in technologies such as sensors, software, and services, and IoT to offer its customers cross-domain solutions. The company entered the lawn mower market in 2013, with the launch of Indego, which was fully designed and produced in the Stowmarket plant in the UK. Indego's ability to cut in parallel lines is a major distinguishing feature.

Friendly Robotics

Friendly Robotics manufactures and sells robotic home appliances such as lawn mowers and vacuum cleaners, along with accessories such as perimeter wires, peg packs, wire repair connectors, cutting blades, and remote controls. The latest addition to its product line has been its RS series models of robotic lawn mowers, which are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Global Garden Products

Global Garden Products is a manufacturer of garden products in Europe. It is a major player in the market with manufacturing facilities across Italy, Slovakia, and China. Apart from increasing its geographical presence, the company has also capitalized on strategic collaborations in the industry, to attain a competitive advantage in the market.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a supplier of outdoor power products that are used for forests and parks, and garden care. Its product portfolio includes robotic lawn mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and ride-on lawnmowers. It is also the leading supplier of garden watering products, cutting equipment, and diamond tools. The major brands of the company include Husqvarna, Flymo, GARDENA, McCulloch, and Zenoah.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi offers around 13 models of Ambrogio robotic lawn mowers. The company has added new products to its portfolio, which improves their specialization in specific applications. For instance, the company added Agribot, a robotic lawn mower designed for clearing the grass between rows of grape vines. Apart from having technologically advanced sensors, the product is also solar powered.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

