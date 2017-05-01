MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (TSX: QRM) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 30, 2017 were re-elected as directors at Quest's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Montreal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. The following individuals were re-elected as directors of Quest, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yves Beauchamp 8,149,611 93.67 550,450 6.33 Ronny Kay 8,119,785 93.33 580,275 6.67 Pierre Lortie 8,109,321 93.21 590,740 6.79 Michael Pesner 8,140,421 93.57 559,640 6.43 Neil Wiener 8,124,149 93.38 575,912 6.62

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Quest's website

At the meeting, Quest's shareholders also adopted resolutions approving amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and to the Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, respectively, so as to increase in each case from 750,000 to 2,750,000 the number of common shares which are available for issuance from treasury under the Plan. Shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as Quest's auditor.

