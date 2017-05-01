TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Excel Funds Management Inc. (the "Manager" or "Excel Funds") is pleased to announce that it has, after obtaining the requisite unitholder and regulatory approvals, completed the merger of Excel Latin America Fund into Excel Emerging Markets Fund, effective April 28, 2017.

Unitholders of each series of Excel Latin America Fund have received securities of the equivalent series of Excel Emerging Markets Fund, determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Excel Latin America Fund will be wound up as soon as possible following the merger.

The Manager looks forward to continuing to serve the interests of unitholders of Excel Emerging Markets Fund.

About Excel Emerging Markets Fund

Excel Emerging Markets Fund's investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in equity and debt securities issued by companies located in any of the emerging markets throughout the world. Excel Emerging Markets Fund may also invest in equity and debt securities of companies located anywhere in the world that are expected to benefit from the economies of the emerging markets.

About Excel Funds Management Inc.

Excel Funds is a multiple Lipper Award winner specializing in emerging markets. Founded in 1998 with the launch of the Excel India Fund, the largest and longest-running India-focused mutual fund in Canada, Excel Funds has become a true leader in the emerging markets investment space by offering a wide-range of innovative investment products that capture new growth opportunities.

Leveraging a best-in-class investment team and an unrivalled network of sub-advisers, Excel Funds has access to the knowledge base of over 500 local portfolio managers and 200 analysts around the world. Its on-the-ground sub-advisers and proprietary asset allocation models contribute to the firm being recognized as "The Authority in Emerging Markets". For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call our investor relations line at 1-888-813-9813 or visit our website at www.excelfunds.com.

