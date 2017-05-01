

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Monday, extending recent losses amid doubts over whether OPEC can handle the lingering global supply glut.



OPEC is expected to extend its supply quota plan this month, but with U.S. production surging and President Donald Trump allowing drilling in the Arctic, analysts say global supplies will continue to build.



WTI oil was down 49 cents, or 1%, to settle at $48.84/bbl, the lowest in more than a month.



In economic news, Personal income in the U.S. rose slightly less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. Personal income rose by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in February.



Meanwhile, growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in the month of April, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Monday.



