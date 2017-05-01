Colonel Ken Huxley (USAF, Retired) Promoted to Vice President of Talent Acquisition

DETROIT, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, 2017, Strategic Staffing Solutions announced the promotion of Colonel Ken Huxley (USAF, Retired) to Vice President of Talent Acquisition. His responsibilities include S3's recruiting operations, recruiter and account manager selection, training and professional development, and he directs S3's military veteran and military spouse outreach programs.

In addition, he leads S3's Central Sourcing Team, comprised of 28 talent acquisition and redeployment specialists (mostly military veterans) that support S3's national recruiting team.

Colonel Huxley joined S3in January 2007 after 26 years of military service, and successfully implementing and managing the military veteran recruiting program for a Fortune 200 financial services company. Since the inception of the Central Sourcing Team in 2013, the team has helped deliver 3,138 consultants and overhead staff to external and internal customers.Nearly 25% have gone on to other roles within the company with the remaining singularly focused on delivery.

Col. Huxley is a nationally recognized expert on Military Veterans and has been featured in Staffing Industry Analyst Staffing Stream and Hiring our Heroes. His discussions stem from his own experiences as a veteran as well as his success with S3 in developing veteran talent. Col. Huxley's topics reflect national statistics in relation to veteran hiring and frequently discuss how companies can better gather and harness their veteran talent. S3's Central Sourcing Team's success speaks to his expertise at recruiting, developing, and retaining veterans.

For several years now, S3 has made it a top priority to seek out veterans. S3 founder and CEO Cindy Pasky knows how invaluable veterans can be to a team saying, "We know that military veterans and their spouses are among the best and brightest thinkers; they are quick learners, adapt easily, build solid relationships, and have strong ethics."

In addition, Col. Huxley has recently aided in expanding S3's veterans reach to its International branches in Lithuania and the Baltics.In December, he traveled to Vilnius to present S3's veteran hiring initiative to Military Veterans Employment Initiative (MVEI) members, as well as government officials. It was not long after that S3International hired its first Lithuanian veteran to join the special service delivery team. In addition, Huxley spoke in front of Lithuanian Parliament in late April to address the benefits of hiring military veterans.

Col. Huxley's tremendous efforts have elevated S3 into a greater tier of efficiency and effectiveness. His new position, coupled with his perspective and ideas, will allow him to have his hands on even more S3 processes, undoubtedly stimulating further success in his wake.

Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) is an international, woman-owned, $350 million IT and business services corporation based in Detroit. With a composite average annual growth rate of 21%, S3 is fiscally sound and debt free. S3 has had $2.4 Billion in sales since its inception with $1.2 billion of those sales occurring in the last 5 years. It is ranked 17th among the largest staffing firms in the US by Staffing Industry Report and is one of three companies nationally certified as a Charter Partner with Staffing Industry Analysts.S3 is also ranked as the sixth largest diversity staffing firm in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts and one of the top 25 among woman-owned business in the nation by Women's Enterprise USA Magazine.

S3 provides staff augmentation, direct hire recruiting, workforce programs, and outsourced solutions with global industry expertise in energy/utility, healthcare services, insurance, communications, and financial services.It has more than 3,000 direct consultants in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S. and 11 countries Europe and the Americas.