FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Interstate Restoration LLC, the team of large-loss recovery experts who help businesses with their restoration and reconstruction needs, has completed a deal with West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Restoration Alliance that will allow Interstate to expand its presence and operations in the Florida market just in time for hurricane season.

The transaction is one in a recent series in which Interstate Restoration has established itself as the nation's go-to organization for response to disasters such as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, fires and earthquakes. Interstate has focused in recent months on expanding its resources throughout North America. The combination of Restoration Alliance and Interstate will build upon that expansion and provide Florida customers with the best aspects of two top-tier teams. Together, the organizations will improve efficiency and response times statewide.

"Any time a business experiences a devastating damage to property, we want to have our experts on the scene within an instant," said Interstate CEO Stacy Mazur. "With hurricane season right around the corner, we are especially sensitive right now to the needs of the business people and residents of Florida and other coastal states. Our goal is to get affected businesses back up and running in the least amount of time."

Terms of the deal with Restoration Alliance were not disclosed.

Investing in critical programs such as Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project, Interstate Restoration has made extra efforts to alert hurricane-prone areas to the need for vigilance. Interstate also recently announced that it has expanded the use of their high-tech V-Alert system that gives businesses a stronger warning about storm dangers.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration LLC is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property nationwide. Ft. Worth-based Interstate helps businesses recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff -- like getting back to business and back to life. Go to www.InterstateRestoration.com.