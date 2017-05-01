

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jimmy John's is observing Customer Appreciation Day on May 2 nationwide. The sandwich restaurant chain wants to thanks its customers by offering subs for $1.



Customers can grab made-to-order sandwiches for $1 plus applicable sales tax on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m at participating locations. Eight-inch subs included in the deal are menu items No. 1 through 6, BLT and Plain Slims. There is a limit of one sub per person, and people must order in the store.



Meanwhile, starting Monday, Sun Country Airlines has announced it will offer Jimmy John's sandwiches to passengers during domestic flights. The sandwiches, which will be called Mini Jimmy's, will cost $6.



Sun Country becomes the first airline to offer sandwiches from the sandwich chain, said Eric Curry, Sun Country's executive vice president of customer experience.



