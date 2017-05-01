Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2017) - W.Bruce Rowlands, Chairman and CEO of Eurocontrol Technics Group speaks on the company's ability to take the lab to the sample.





Eurocontrol Technics Group is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, May 15-28, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Eurocontrol Technics Group (TSXV: EUO)

Eurocontrol is a TSX Venture and OTCQB traded company that specializes in the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative test and measurement technologies and applications for key growth markets - energy security (fuel marking), ED-XRF equipment, wafer inspection and metrology equipment and precision agriculture - significant markets that combined have potential markets of over US$15 billion annually. Eurocontrol has three wholly owned subsidiaries and approximately 50 full time employees located in Israel's high tech industrial zone - Xenemetrix Ltd., XwinSys Technology Development Ltd. and Croptimal Ltd. The Company also has an agreement with SICPA S.A. of Switzerland for earn-out payments of 5% (minimum $9 million) on revenues generated from the oil and gas marking and monitoring field relating to the sale of its former subsidiary Global Fluids International (GFI) to SICPA in 2016.

www.eurocontrol.ca

