Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2017-2021 report.

Technavio has published a new report on the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe from 2017-2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the requirement for residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is increasing across Western Europe along with the number of territorial and worldwide players. The European robots market has achieved significant growth in recent years, especially for residential and personal service robots. The key driving factor for the increase in residential robots is the graying population of Europe.

"Manufacturers are developing more sophisticated robots with time and with the demand of the market, but there is still scope for improvement in the technologies used. It is expected that, in the coming years, the vacuum cleaner robots segment may see ultra-wide band technology that enables robots to work with more precision and efficiency to detect the exact location of objects and the path that is to be traveled and cleaned," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead robotics analyst from Technavio.

Technavio industrial automation market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

iRobot

iRobot provides solutions for inside and outside the home. The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners, mops, gutter cleaners and pool cleaners for a wide variety of residential applications. For home solutions, the company has developed Roomba robots with various models that provide people with smarter solutions for cleaning. There are robots that are fully automated and that are manual.

Neato Robotics

Neato Robotics manufactures robots for domestic purposes such as vacuum cleaning. The company launched its first robot in the year 2010. Neato Robotics has introduced Botvac Neato series that offers features that are suitable for users to get every corner and the unreachable zone cleaned.

Dyson

The company has developed robots using its latest cyclone technology that enables robots to clean all types of floors and carpets with high turbulence. Dyson 360 Eye robot is comprised of full-width brush that is used for cleaning purpose and the inscribed nylon bristles that help robots to clean carpets. These robots contain carbon fiber filament that helps them to clean very minute dust particles.

ILIFE

ILIFE specializes in the cleaning robot technology and is focusing on the international market for better business expansion. The company with its technical know-how and intensive research and development has been manufacturing and delivering cleaning robots in the US and Europe markets and is still expanding.

Samsung

Samsung with its expertise in electronics has been providing products for multiple industrial and domestic applications. Samsung has developed vacuum cleaner robots for countries such as Singapore, India, UK, and others with advanced features, which makes vacuum robots sustainable for all types of jobs.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

