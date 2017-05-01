Technavio analysts forecast the baby stroller and pram market in the USto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006035/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the baby stroller and pram market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the baby stroller and pram market in the USfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the retail sales of baby strollers and prams through the various distribution channels have been considered.

With a share of 61.42%, the baby stroller segment dominated the baby stroller and pram market in the US in 2016. Within the baby stroller segment, the comfort stroller sub-segment generated the maximum amount of revenue in 2016 and accounted for more than 59% of the baby stroller segment in the US. The market for comfort strollers in the US is broadly driven by the improved features and designs of comfort strollers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio consumer and retail analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the baby stroller and pram market in the US:

New product launches with improved features

Vendors that offer baby strollers and prams continuously focus on improving the technology and features integrated into their products to attract more consumers in the US. Even consumers of baby strollers and prams in the US are open to accepting and adopting new technology and features. The vendors that provide baby strollers and prams in the US reciprocate the demand and launch new products with enhanced features.

Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead toys and baby products research analyst at Technavio, says, "Baby Jogger, a key vendor in the US, has plans to launch a new baby stroller in 2017 named city select LUX. This product will be equipped with the all-wheel suspension feature, which provides a smooth ride for the child

Growing demand for baby strollers and prams that are compliant with safety regulations

Manufacturers of baby strollers and prams in the US focus on providing the highest quality products. The products are rigorously tested and certified by respective safety standard programs in the US, such as the JPMA. Vendors ensure that their baby strollers and prams are compliant with various standards so that they can project their products in the US market as safe to use.

"In the US, vendors look to associate with the JPMA, which is a non-profit association that provides certifications to manufacturers of baby products. A JPMA certification implies that the product has been tested for all standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and American Society for Testing and Materials," adds Brijesh.

Developing market for eco-friendly strollers

In the baby stroller and pram market in the US, vendors largely focus on their manufacturing procedures and raw materials used to develop baby strollers and prams. This requires meeting all safety requirements as per the US safety standards for manufacturing baby products. Vendors seek to use raw materials and manufacturing methods that do not harm the child and the environment.

For instance, as per the US regulations, manufacturers are restricted to use BPA in products that come directly in contact with infants and children. Thus, vendors like Baby Jogger and UPPAbaby offer baby strollers and prams that are free from hazardous materials.

Top vendors:

Artsana USA

Baby Jogger

Evenflo

Graco Children's Products

Browse Related Reports:

Global Baby Car Seat Market 2017-2021

Global Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021

Global Automatic Baby Swing Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageretail systems, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006035/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com