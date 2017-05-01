BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of April 30, 2017.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market % of Total Net Value Assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 491,524.42 0.63 APPLEGREEN PLC 284,671 1,469,837.85 1.89 BANK OF IRELAND 12,894,065 3,244,514.30 4.17 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 43,591 2,352,818.08 3.02 CPL RESOURCES PLC 25,164 163,096.45 0.21 CRH PLC 489,625 17,853,855.99 22.95 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 642,664 3,458,269.06 4.45 DCC PLC 7,313 675,340.51 0.87 GLANBIA PLC 164,684 3,214,676.46 4.13 GREEN REIT PLC 1,060,464 1,576,799.37 2.03 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 798,342 2,357,553.31 3.03 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 257,121 1,019,498.97 1.31 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 1,075,911 152,358.80 0.20 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 337,430 1,948,082.83 2.50 KERRY GROUP PLC 27,533 2,249,978.93 2.89 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 106,996 3,722,051.00 4.78 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 66,330 715,307.95 0.92 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,058,643 1,822,025.60 2.34 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 32,506 263,795.67 0.34 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 65,051 7,248,989.46 9.32 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 30,956 2,845,785.08 3.66 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 559,576 9,722,268.80 12.50 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 120,526 3,228,398.44 4.15 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 1,319,290 2,907,260.92 3.74 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 441,022.96 0.57 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 61,552 1,169,328.42 1.50 The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

