sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,689 Euro		-0,068
-0,78 %
WKN: A0RK83 ISIN: CA86828P1036 Ticker-Symbol: 8SP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP8,689-0,78 %