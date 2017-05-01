

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $362 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $268 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $2.46 billion. This was up from $2.44 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $362 Mln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.04 - $4.24



