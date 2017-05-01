

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $96.00 million, or $0.51 per share. This was down from $109.52 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $141.11 million. This was up from $138.21 million last year.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $96.00 Mln. vs. $109.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $141.11 Mln vs. $138.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX