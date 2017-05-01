

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Another video has emerged that shows the mistreatment of passengers by the hands of airline crew.



In a video released by TMZ, a Delta Airlines pilot is seen hitting a passenger as she and two other women are fighting on the floor of a boarding ramp.



The three people in video first start cursing at each other then fight on the Jetway. The pilot interferes in the fight after one women takes the other woman to ground and uses her legs to wrap around her neck and head in a choke hold. The pilot then intervenes and hits the women in his attempt to break the fight.



No one was charged in the incident, including the pilot.



The incident occurred on April 21 in Atlanta, but was just shared via video on April 29 by TMZ, The New York Times reports.



Airlines are currently under scrutiny for mistreating passengers after a recent incident on an United Airlines flight when officials dragged off a passenger from a overbooked flight to make place for a crew member.



