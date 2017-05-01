Technavio analysts forecast the global ampoules packaging marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global ampoules packagingmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by ampoules packaging providers.

An ampoule is a small hermetically sealed glass bottle used for preserving pharmaceuticals and chemicals. Hermetic sealing refers to a method of sealing, which prevents the entry of air, i.e., airtightness. Ampoule packaging is primarily used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, it is used to protect the medicines from air and contamination.

Technavio transportation and logistics analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ampoules packaging market:

Demand for high-quality pharmaceutical packaging

There is a rising demand in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector for quality packaging. Quality assurance of pharmaceuticals has become an important component. Ensuring that pharmaceuticals are manufactured, packaged, and stored in a controlled, uncontaminated environment is an essential part of the quality assurance process.

Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "Many innovative drugs are being released in the market, which requires the right packaging solutions with an emphasis on quality standards. With the growing demand for quality, manufacturers are following the ISO standards such as ISO 9001 quality management certifications and are working with the certified suppliers in accordance with the relative ISO standards that align with the quality assurance of active ingredients

Strict government regulations and standards

Globally, regulatory authorities are paying greater attention to the use of appropriate primary packaging materials; as a result, these standards have become very comprehensive and detailed. The primary packaging manufacturers are coping with these increasingly tough regulatory requirements by enlarging quality departments, installing dedicated regulatory affair functions and intensifying technical support, which is driving the growth of ampoules packaging with an emphasis on quality.

"According to the Food and Drug Administration regulations in the US, pharmaceutical solutions or drugs need high barrier packaging materials and sealants, which are impermeable and resistant to solvents, grease, chemicals, and heat," adds Sharan.

Technological advances in pharma sector

The advances in packaging technologies have helped to protect the customers against counterfeited products. The use of innovative technologies such as radio frequency identification tags, deployed with the seal applied outside the packaging, is growing due to its potential to provide individual security throughout supply chains.

This can provide track-and-trace capabilities and product authentication throughout the supply chain. There are a lot of counterfeiting activities that are taking place at various levels. Even though many pharmaceutical companies are finding solutions to fight against counterfeit medicines, still there is a huge scope for improvement in this area.

Top vendors:

Gerresheimer

J. Penner

James Alexander

Nipro

SCHOTT

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

