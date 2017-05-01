sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,28 Euro		-0,266
-2,12 %
WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,19
12,239
28.04.
12,093
12,321
28.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC12,28-2,12 %