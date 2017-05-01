

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced, for the second quarter of 2017, the company expects revenue to increase approximately 17 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent. The midpoint of guidance would result in second quarter 2017 revenue increasing approximately 12 percent year-over-year.



On a non-GAAP basis, first-quarter loss per share was $0.04 compared to a loss per share of $0.12 a year ago. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter revenue was $984 million, up 18 percent year-over-year, driven by higher revenue in both the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom business segments. Analysts expected revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter.



Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were down more than 6% after hours.



