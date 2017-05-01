Technavio's latest report on the global children's outdoor swing marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006071/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global children's outdoor swing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on retail goods and servicessector, says, "Manufacturers are also developing adaptive swings to make swinging accessible to children with special needs. Apart from being an enjoyable activity for children, swinging is also beneficial for physical, social, and cognitive development

Sensory stimulation is also affected at large by swinging. Children are recommended to swing more to respond to movement and gravity to develop their proprioception, vestibular coordination, and visual perception. In vestibular coordination, the inner ear is involved, which senses the movement of the head, in interpreting speed and direction of the swing's and body's movement.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global children's outdoor swing marketaccording to Technavio consumer and retailresearch analysts are:

Growing number of preschools

Preschools play an important role in a child's development during the crucial growth years. The rapid increase in the number of preschools and kindergartens with high-quality facilities has led to more parents sending their children to such places. Working parents, due to hectic work schedules, find it difficult to spend quality time with their children to teach them.

"The learning-while-playing strategy is ideal for developing the intelligence quotient of a child and for imbibing good habits. Children, apart from learning physical activities, are also taught basic etiquette, moral values, sharing habits, and other skills. Additionally, children also get to learn to recognize animals, fruits, and sing rhymes," according to Brijesh.

Increasing number of women in workforce

The increase in the number of working women across the world has increased product affordability for consumers; more parents can afford to put their kids in preschools. In 2016, of the total global labor force, more than 40% were women. Of the total population of women, more than 51% of them were working in 2016.

The number of working women in developing countries like China has also increased substantially in recent years. The percentage of working women in China increased from 46% of its labor force in 2014 to 64% in 2016.

Emergence of online retail

E-retailing is the fastest-growing sector of the global retail market. The largest players in the global online retail market for commercial playground equipment including children's outdoor swings are Amazon,Walmart, and Target. The growing number of online websites offering a wide range of children's outdoor swings with additional features has increased the demand for these products, especially among working parents who seek easy accessibility and convenience.

The e-retailing of several products, including children's outdoor swings, is gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective mode of purchasing products. Online shopping through smart devices such as tablets has also gained popularity over the years because of the high penetration of internet services, improved economy, and the upgrade of purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce.

The key vendors are as follows:

Dynamo Industries

GameTime

KOMPAN

Landscape Structures

Miracle Recreation Equipment Company

Playworld

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2017-2021

Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2017-2021

Global Camp Fire Tripod Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageretail systems, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006071/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com