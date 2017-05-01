sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,672 Euro		-0,265
-1,48 %
WKN: A0QZZH ISIN: US27875T1016 Ticker-Symbol: AOZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC17,672-1,48 %