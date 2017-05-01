sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,12 Euro		-0,019
-13,67 %
WKN: A2ARHD ISIN: CA3767901018 Ticker-Symbol: GJT 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,12-13,67 %