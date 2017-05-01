TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- The Glance Technologies Inc. Share Purchase Warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to the Glance Technologies Inc. Rights Offering (see Bulletin 2017-0312) have been approved for listing.
Each Warrant shall entitle the holder, upon exercise prior expiry, to acquire one (1) common share for $0.23 initially until six (6) months after the Issue Date of the Warrants and $0.25 thereafter until Expiry Date.
Trading Date: May 2, 2017
Symbol: GET.WT
CUSIP: 376790 12 7
ISIN: CA 376790 12 7 3
Boardlot: 500
Business Sector: Technology
Expiry Date: April 27, 2019
For more detail, see the Warrant Indenture available on the Glance Technologies Inc. Warrants page of thecse.com.
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com