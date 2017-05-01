Technavio's latest report on the global commercial and military aircraft MRO marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006069/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial and military aircraft MRO market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) sector, says, "MRO-specific companies, as well as OEMs, perform regular inspections, repairs, routine checks, and overhaul to extend the life of aircraft. The global commercial and military aircraft MRO market is highly regulated by factors such as aircraft use, global fleet size, and air traffic volumes

The increasing use of advanced materials in the production of new-generation aircraft has led MRO vendors to enhance their service offerings. As the newer aircraft are designed to be more efficient and cost-effective, the expenditure on their MRO is also expected to see a rise over the next couple of years. With an objective to optimize and share the high MRO costs, several countries are establishing strategic alliances and technology transfer agreements.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial and military aircraft MRO marketaccording to Technavio aerospace and defenseresearch analysts are:

Integration of advanced weapons into aircraft

In 2011, a consortium comprising European countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Sweden developed high-speed air-to-air missiles to be installed in a combat aircraft. These missiles have a greater strike range and are guided by radar systems to chase and destroy a moving target. The missile uses a throttleable ducted rocket propulsion system that enables longer range and a higher average speed.

"India has developed hypersonic cruise missiles with aerial fast-strike capability with a speed of over 3,700 miles per hour. The missile was developed like the existing BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with technical support from Russia," according to Moutushi.

Employment of cold repair technologies

Cold metal transfer (CMT), an NDT technique, is a technology that can replace conventional tungsten inert gas and metal inert gas welding for joining light-gauge sheet metal. Unlike CMT, metal inert gas and tungsten inert gas create excessive amounts of heat and often lead to the undesired phenomena of melt back and warping, which can damage the workpiece.

As new aircraft are fabricated largely with composites and super metal alloys, the maintenance procedures also change accordingly. To address this, MRO service providers are emphasizing on NDT techniques.

Growing focus on development of eco-friendly aircraft

The development of eco-friendly aircraft continues to grow from large wide-body aircraft, twin-aisle VIP aircraft completions to the refurbishment of smaller VIP single-aisle jets. The growing focus on environment-safety has led many airlines to opt for eco-friendly systems.

Most of the US and European Airlines such as Virgin America, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Air Canada, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and many more, are using green design technologies, employing waste-reduction programs, and providing carbon-offset options to air travelers.

The key vendors are as follows:

AAR

Airbus Group

Boeing

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

SIA Engineering Company

Singapore Technologies Aerospace

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market 2016-2020

Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like defenseaerospace, and space. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006069/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com