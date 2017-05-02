MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) announces the promotion of Mark Arnold to chief operating officer. Arnold, who has been serving as chief strategy and development officer, will now lead all operational functions for the company's fixed site and mobile imaging divisions.

Arnold joined CDI in 2011 as vice president of strategy and business development. He has held a number of executive leadership positions including regional vice president for Minnesota, and senior vice president & general manager for CDI's Western U.S. field operations.

In 2014, Arnold was named chief strategy and development officer, leading the organization's national business development initiatives including mergers, acquisitions, product line development and a variety of hospital and physician partnerships.

"Mark has been instrumental in the continued growth and expansion of CDI," said Rick Long, chief executive officer at CDI. "We now have 113 centers in 23 states, and Mark has played a key role in building and fostering partnerships that deliver on our commitment to clinical quality and accuracy and our focus on excellence in patient care."

Arnold has over 16 years of healthcare industry experience, including more than six years as a senior health care research analyst at investment bank Piper Jaffray and four years as a healthcare management consultant. He holds a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University in New York City, and an M.B.A. from The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

CDI, which includes Insight Imaging and many market-based partnerships, is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of centers and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with more than 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information on locations, services and partnerships, visit myCDI.com

Contact:

Matt Malloy

Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

(612) 719-1649

Matt.Malloy@cdirad.com