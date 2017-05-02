Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal metal coatings marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global metal coatings market is likely to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the growth of many end-user markets, such as building and construction, automotive and transport, and consumer goods and appliances. Metal coatings include polyester, plastisol, siliconized polyester, fluoropolymer, and polyurethane.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global metal coatings market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many key players. The vendors in the market operate in a highly competitive environment. These players have a vast geographic presence with huge production facilities located globally. However, there are a sizeable number of small regional vendors that hold significant shares in the market.

"The market position was captured by PPG Industries with a share of 17% in 2015. The vendors are focusing on increasing their market share by M&A. For instance, in March 2016, Sherwin-Williams was in talks to acquire Valspar. This acquisition, once completed, will help the company to increase its position in the global market with a considerable market share," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead paints, coatings, and pigments research analyst from Technavio.

Top five metal coatings market vendors

AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel produces packaging coatings to keep food and drinks fresher for longer. It provides some of the advanced packaging coatings and inks such as Vitalure 740, Aquaprime 108, Aquaprime 109, and Aquaprime 105. It also provides coil and extrusion coatings for home appliances, commercial and residential metal building products, and automotive components.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries provides metal coatings under Duranar and Coraflon brands. Duranar exterior fluoropolymer coatings are two-coat systems formulated for roofing and wall panels. These coatings are highly resistant to chalking, chipping, peeling and fading, and protect against chemical staining and environmental stresses, such as dirt, UV, and acid rain.

RPM International

RPM International offers metal coatings for various end users, such as commercial, building and construction, and other industrial applications, through its subsidiary TREMCO. It is a market leader in North America distributing commercial sealants and waterproofing solutions.

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams provides acrylic latex paint, which can be coated directly on the metal or can be recoated. It also introduced Polane D 8700, which gives good corrosion and chemical resistance without using a primer on blasted or pretreated metal used in machinery, enclosures, transformers, agricultural attachments, and construction equipment.

Henkel

Henkel offers a wide range of products for the coil coatings industry. Henkel's cleaning, coating, and passivated chemicals for galvanized steel, steel, and aluminum coils are specified for a large range of applications by customers globally. New products include dry-film lubricants and a full line of adhesives.

