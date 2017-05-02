

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Automobile Association has launched a new car-sharing app called Gig in Oakland and Berkeley, California.



The new service allows drivers to find a car from a near by location, use it and drop it off in another location.



'It's extending AAA's core focus of enabling mobility,' said Mike Hetke, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah. 'We see a fundamental shift from individual car ownership to shared.'



Member can rent any of the 250 Toyota Prius c vehicles from Gig's fleet for $2.50 per mile, $15 per hour or $85 per day. They can drive it to their destination using the app and keyless entry and then drop it off at any public parking lot or metered parking space within Oakland or Berkeley.



Gig will also have at least two designated parking space near all Oakland and Berkeley BART stations as well as a drop-off point inside Oakland International Airport.



