

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on March 15 and 16, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the bank voted to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of JPY 80 trillion. It also held its benchmark lending rate at -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see April figures for monetary base and for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei.



The monetary base jumped 20.3 percent on year in March, while the services and composite index scores were both 52.9.



China will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.3 - up marginally from 51.2 in March.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



South Korea will release April data for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.2 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



Finally, a number of regional countries will see April results for the manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.



