SINGAPORE, May 2, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th edition of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEX Asia), Asia-Pacific's premier international maritime defence show, will be held from 16 to 18 May 2017 in Singapore at the Changi Exhibition Centre. IMDEX Asia 2017 looks set to be the biggest ever, and the stellar line-up of events and activities underscores the phenomenal participation and support for this year's show.Strong global support and increasing exhibitor participationAsia-Pacific is expected to drive global demand for innovative maritime and naval technologies and products amid a global spike in defence spending. By the year 2020, 19 Asia-Pacific countries will account for nearly one-third of global defence budgets and more than one-third of all active duty military personnel. Asia-Pacific economies are also projected to drive 60 percent of the global increase in defence acquisition, R&D, and 30 percent of the total global defence acquisition budget by that year.Attesting to the importance of the Asia-Pacific region, and the show's role as the premier regional maritime defence platform, 2017 will witness the biggest maritime security and defence presence ever with 27 Chiefs of Navy, 4 Directors-General of Coast Guards and Heads of Maritime Agencies in attendance. Representatives from another 12 Navies and the China Coast Guard will also be participating in IMDEX Asia 2017.With the China Pavilion making its debut this year, and the India Pavilion having doubled in size from 2015, and increased participation by exhibitors from countries including France, Germany and Italy, 2017 is the biggest ever IMDEX Asia with total exhibition space expanding by 23% over the 2015 edition.IMDEX Asia 2017 will welcome returning exhibitors including DCNS, Damen, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Rheinmetall, Austal, Saab, L3 Technologies, Wartsila, ST Engineering, Leonardo and Privinvest Shipbuilding Group. Visitors can also look forward to meeting exciting new exhibitors including Baglietto Navy, Controp, Ferretti Security & Defence Intermarine, IMI Systems, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Nova Systems, Orbit Communication Systems and Tractors Singapore Limited among others.Organised in conjunction with the Republic of Singapore Navy's 50th anniversaryIMDEX Asia provides a global platform for navies, maritime agencies and industry players to come together and address challenges, and will be held in conjunction this year with the Republic of Singapore Navy's 50th Anniversary (RSN50) celebrations. Considering the transnational nature of maritime challenges, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) needs to continue to work in close partnership with other agencies both at the national and international levels. The RSN50 events and IMDEX Asia 2017 will bring international government officials, military and industry representatives together in Singapore to interact and exchange ideas on how nations can cooperate to ensure safe and secure seas for all.Platform for Singapore's first-ever International Maritime ReviewLeading up to IMDEX Asia, expect to see the largest gathering of naval and coast guard ships from around the globe that Singapore has ever hosted. The ships will be representing their home navies in Singapore's first-ever International Maritime Review (IMR). The newly-commissioned Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV) RSS Independence will make its debut during the IMR as the inspecting ship for the reviewing officer, Singapore's President Tony Tan Keng Yam, and high ranking officers of the navies participating in the IMR.Largest number of warships to participate in IMDEX AsiaWith 30 warships from 20 navies confirmed, the largest number of foreign warships to ever participate in IMDEX Asia will be showcased during the ever-popular Warships Display. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to get first-hand experience of the on-board operations and rub shoulders with senior naval officers from various countries. Visitors will also be able to view the impressive array of amphibious crafts as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters on display.Another key attraction of the show is the technology seminars and demonstrations where attendees will get in-depth understanding of the design and technological considerations behind the products and solutions on showcase and be able to exchange ideas with presenters face-to-face. Strategic conferences to push discussions on key global agendas to the next level IMDEX Asia 2017 will host two strategic high-level conferences, namely the International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC 2017) and International Naval Engineering Conference @ IMDEX Asia (INEC@IMDEX Asia 2017), where leading experts and academia from around the world will discuss issues related to maritime security and present the latest technologies on naval platform design and developments.International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC 2017)The IMSC is a platform for Chiefs of Navy and Directors-General of Coast Guards around the world to discuss threats to maritime security and safety, as well as develop frameworks and solutions to deal with the security challenges that threaten and disrupt sea lines of communication. The fifth edition of the conference is themed "Safe and Secure Seas: A Vision for a Maritime Region", focusing on a cooperative security approach to create critical capabilities that will enhance the safety of our complex maritime landscape. The conference will feature two interesting panels viz. Pursuing Common Maritime Objectives and Responding to Maritime Terrorism.International Naval Engineering Conference @ IMDEX Asia 2017 (INEC@IMDEX Asia 2017)IMDEX Asia will once again play host to the Asian edition of the prestigious International Naval Engineering Conference. With its attendant naval delegations, industry participation and trade visitors, INEC@IMDEX Asia 2017 will generate high level exchanges and discussions on a wide range of naval technical topics relevant to the Asia Pacific region. The theme at this third edition is "Robust Designs, Flexible Capabilities", and the conference will address the multiplying effect, flexible platforms, underwater technology and effective support solutions. Besides keynote addresses, plenary and concurrent discussions, there will also be an exclusive tour to the LMV for the conference delegates this year."The continued strong support from the global industry has been truly heartening," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events. "As the Asia-Pacific region continues to be the growth engine of the world economy with maritime commerce remaining a key driver, IMDEX Asia is increasingly serving the maritime security and defence community by providing the ultimate avenue for high-profile stakeholders, key industry players and naval engineering professionals to network, exchange ideas, forge partnerships and do business."Organised by Experia Events, IMDEX Asia is supported by the RSN, the Defence Science and Technology Agency, the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).About IMDEX AsiaEstablished in 1997, the biennial IMDEX Asia is the premier international maritime defence show in Asia Pacific and beyond. IMDEX Asia comprises an exhibition, strategic conferences and a warships display. Established in 1997, the biennial IMDEX Asia is the premier international maritime defence show in Asia Pacific and beyond. IMDEX Asia comprises an exhibition, strategic conferences and a warships display. It has gained recognition as the global platform to address pressing issues within the naval and maritime security industry, showcase the latest naval technologies and connect key players from navies, governments and industry. A must-attend show in the international maritime defence calendar, IMDEX Asia 2017 will be the eleventh in the series and will be held from 16 - 18 May at Singapore's Changi Exhibition Centre. For more information on IMDEX Asia 2017, please visit http://www.imdexasia.com.