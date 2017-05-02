WuXi NextCODE Raises $75 Million in Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth of Global Platform for Genomic Data

Financing by longstanding investors and partners including Temasek, Yunfeng Capital, Amgen Ventures and 3W Partners

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusettsand REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi NextCODE, the contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data, today announced that it has closed a $75 million Series B financing from the company's existing investors and partners.

The financing was co-led by Temasek and Yunfeng Capital. Other investors include Amgen Ventures, a corporate venture capital fund established by Amgen Inc., and 3W Partners, a Greater China/cross-border focused private equity firm.

"We are building the world's leading genomic data platform, applying genome sequencing data at scale to improve human health and wellness around the world," said Hannes Smarason, CEO of WuXi NextCODE. "Our rapidly expanding business is serving the world's leading precision medicine initiatives as well as genome-driven diagnostics and wellness enterprises worldwide."

"Genomics is the crossroad where data and biology meet," said Dr. Ge Li, chairman of WuXi NextCODE and founder and chairman of WuXi AppTec. "Through its comprehensive capabilities for digitizing, managing and analyzing genome data, WuXi NextCODE is uniquely positioned to build the open access and capability platform that enables any organization or individual to benefit from genomic big data."

WuXi NextCODE will focus the use of proceeds from this round on advancing the commercialization of its consumer solutions for the China market; to further strengthen its global leadership position in informatics; and to expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence and deep learning.

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, and interpretation and scalable analytics - all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. WuXi NextCODE is a WuXi Group company. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

