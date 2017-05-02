

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country' economic recovery was continuing as expected, minutes from the bank's March 15 and 16 meeting revealed on Tuesday.



Inflation remained in a weakened phase for the near term, the minutes added. Downside risks to recovery included U.S. monetary policy and the effects of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.



At the meeting, the bank voted to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of JPY 80 trillion.



It also held its benchmark lending rate at -0.1 percent.



