

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan advanced 19.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 456.239 trillion yen.



That follows the 20.3 percent annual increase in March.



Banknotes in circulation added 4.2 percent on year, while coins in circulation gained 1.1 percent.



Current account balances spiked an annual 25.4 percent, including a 24.7 percent surge in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base climbed 10.5 percent on year to 448.484 trillion yen.



