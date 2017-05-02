sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,755 Euro		+0,36
+2,34 %
WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,562
15,718
28.04.
15,605
15,654
28.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNP PARIBAS SA65,08+0,40 %
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC3,16+4,95 %
UBS GROUP AG15,755+2,34 %