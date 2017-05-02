sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,77 Euro		-0,636
-0,59 %
WKN: 578919 ISIN: US61166W1018 Ticker-Symbol: MOO 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONSANTO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONSANTO COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,49
107,57
28.04.
106,88
107,20
28.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY102,22+0,19 %
MONSANTO COMPANY106,77-0,59 %