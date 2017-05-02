

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, tracking the Nasdaq's record closing high overnight and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 110.70 points or 0.57 percent to 19,421.22, off a high of 19,464.30 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining almost 3 percent, Canon is up almost 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent, while Sony is down 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent, while Honda is lower by 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and JXTG Holdings is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yamaha Corp. is rising almost 16 percent, J Front Retailing is advancing more than 3 percent and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is adding 3 percent.



On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. is losing almost 4 percent and Fuji Electric is down almost 2 percent.



In economic news, members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economic recovery was continuing as expected, minutes from the bank's March 15 and 16 meeting revealed. Inflation remained in a weakened phase for the near term, the minutes added.



The latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in April, although at a slower pace, with a services PMI score of 52.2. That's down from 52.9 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The composite PMI came in at 52.6, down from 52.9 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session at a new record closing high. Traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



While the Dow dipped 27.05 points or 0.1 percent to 20,916.46, the Nasdaq climbed 44.00 points or 0.7 percent to 6,091.60 and the S&P 500 rose 4.13 points or 0.2 percent to 2,388.33.



The European markets were closed on Monday for the May Day holiday.



Crude oil futures tumbled Monday, extending recent losses amid doubts over whether OPEC can handle the lingering global supply glut. WTI crude oil for June delivery fell $0.49 or 1 percent to $48.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX