LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Grey Cloak Tech, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: GRCK) recently acquired ShareRails, Inc. announced today, through an agreement with Pacific Retail Capital Partners, their O2O (Online-To-Offline) Software Application is now live at The Shops at South Town in Sandy Utah. This break-through technology allows visitors near and inside the shopping center to search for products online and then make the purchase immediately in the center.

Joseph Nejman, Founder of ShareRails, said, "We were delighted to work directly with management and individual tenants at The Shops at South Town to discuss their specific needs, onboard their products, and immediately create substantial increases to their Online-to-Offline traffic. We're looking forward to duplicating this effort in leading shopping centers throughout the U.S. and abroad."

The ShareRails technology provides the tenants at the Shops at South Town various management, curation, and promotion features that can:

1. Make Products Discoverable - In-stock products and promotions are instantly searchable online. Additionally, ShareRails creates digital product catalogs that enhance mall and merchant websites.

2. Drive Foot Traffic - Products appear in local search and social media results. Search results drive customers to the stores by showing store directions, hours, and product details.

3. Boost Customer Experience - The ability to have a continuous brand experience across devices ensures customers have a personalized touch both in-store and in the digital world.

"We're excited our tenants are now outfitted with the ShareRails O2O platform. This gives our shopping destinations an edge over local competitors, and for the first time in almost decades, our brick-and mortar owners can compete with the online giants," explained Najla Kayyem, senior vice president of marketing for Pacific Retail Capital Partners. "We're looking forward to the success the ShareRails and Grey Cloak teams will create for the wide variety of tenants at The Shops at South Town and our other properties, as we roll it out in select markets over the next few months."

Most retailers who operate in malls are not able to display their inventory outside of the store without ShareRails, Inc.'s O2O (Online-To-Offline) software platform. ShareRails O2O puts products, plus their specific SKU inventory, online where they can be found in online searches on Google and other search engines.

"The consumer finds and buys the product online, and then picks it up at the retailer, empowering brick-and-mortar merchants with the best of both online and offline shopping to please customers," explained Nejman. "First, the service provides immediate gratification; the consumer can have the product ready and waiting at their convenience rather than dealing with crowds trying to find or pay for the product; and second, the process allows consumers to examine, and try on if needed, eliminating the hassle of online returns which is still an expensive problem."

Pacific Retail Capital Partners is one of the nation's largest operators of malls with more than $1.2 billion in retail assets under management. This first run of ShareRails' O2O platform implementation at The Shops at South Town, a 150-store, 1.3 million square-foot shopping center, represents a market test, with more major properties of Pacific Retail to follow. This implementation comes immediately following South Town's multi-million renovation.

For more information on Grey Cloak, visit http://www.greycloaktech.com. For more information on ShareRails, visit http://www.ShareRails.com. To find out about the Shops at South Town visit www.shopsatsouthtown.com

About Grey Cloak Tech and ShareRails

ShareRails Online to Offline Platform (O2O) levels the digital playing field between e-commerce stores and brick-and-mortar stores by transforming local retailers' inventory data into rich digital content that is then indexed by Google and other search engines. ShareRails' platform, once set up attracts prospective customers via online channels to physical stores where they can pick their item up. This serves the "instant gratification" mentality of today's consumer. Using Internet marketing, social media and email marketing, ShareRails makes it easy for brick and mortar stores to become visible to millions more online shoppers. In addition to the O2O e-commerce services by ShareRails, Grey Cloak offers industry-leading click-fraud detection software. Click fraud, or bot fraud, cost unsuspecting advertisers approximately $18.5 billion annually in 2015.

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners is a fully integrated entrepreneurial organization with an unparalleled depth of knowledge in all aspects of retail real estate. Its team of executives and strategic partners draw on decades of experience with major national lifestyle center owners to deliver top tier service as an operating partner and provide efficient oversight of the company's own portfolio. Pacific Retail's broad-based talent is versed in multiple disciplines from investment and development, which enables the company to quickly asses market opportunities, to management, leasing and marketing which allows it to effectively control costs and maintain the quality of its properties. Its investment and management portfolio includes West Oaks in Houston, Texas; Yorktown Center in suburban Chicago, Illinois; Colonie Center in Albany, New York; Broadway in Long Island, New York, Eastridge in San Jose, California; The Galleria in White Plains, in Westchester County, New York; Esplanade just outside of New Orleans, Louisiana; North Park near Jackson, Mississippi; Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, California and the Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah. To learn more, visit http://www.pacificretail.com or follow social media at:

Forward-Looking Statements: Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Grey Cloak Tech Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Grey Cloak Tech Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

