Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, announced that it has been selected as the payment solution and service provider for PrivatBank, the largest acquirer in Ukraine. As part of a three-year service agreement, Verifone will set up and manage PrivatBank merchants with point-of-sale (POS) solutions giving PrivatBank the freedom to focus on their more than 120,000 merchant clients of all sizes and verticals with financial services.

Verifone will be PrivatBank's single source for all payment services including software, warranty and logistics. This means merchants will be able to unpack their complete POS system, set up, and begin accepting card payments within minutes. The agreement gives PrivatBank the flexibility to source comprehensive payment solutions through a monthly service model that eliminates a large initial investment, terminal management and depreciation commonly associated with payment system ownership and management.

"Our partnership with Verifone will play a major role in the journey towards broad adoption of cashless transactions in the region by significantly reducing the complexity we would face if we were to manage our merchant payment system offerings ourselves," said Alexandr Shlapak, CEO of the PrivatBank. "Payment-as-a-service is an alternative business model that's very attractive to many acquirers like us in Eastern Europe."

According to industry analysts, despite the growing share of the banked population and governmental restrictions on cash payment, Ukraine remains a largely cash-based economy. However, consumers are increasingly attracted to the convenience offered by card payments thanks to rising merchant acceptance supported by leading banks that are focused on expanding their POS networks.

"As Verifone's first service-based agreement in Ukraine, we are proud to support the country's biggest chain of branches that will enable merchants to offer consumers better, faster and more convenient ways to pay with debit and credit cards, and the newest contactless and e-payment options," said Bulent Ozayaz, President, Verifone EEMEA, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa. "Designed to allow clients like PrivatBank to focus on their core business in financial services, Verifone will handle the full scope of payment solutions installment and ongoing service directly with their merchant clients."

Approximately 20,000 Verifone VX 520 terminals are expected to be deployed by September 2017.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: the successful rollout of our PaaS solution with PrivatBank, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

