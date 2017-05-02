energyOrbit Works with Missouri River Energy Services to Track and Monitor Energy Efficiency

Missouri River Energy Services leverages energyOrbit's cloud-based platform to automate, standardize and streamline tracking and reporting of energy efficiency programs managed by 60 member municipal utilities

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to automate, streamline and scale their regional energy efficiency programs among 60 member municipal utilities, Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), a G&T (generation and transmission) utility, has tapped Demand Side Management (DSM) platform energyOrbit to implement a unified method for reporting energy efficiency activities. MRES and its members can utilize the energyOrbit cloud DSM operations platform to streamline the tracking and reporting for programs that fall under the MRES Bright Energy Solutions portfolio, including rebates that are offered for members and their customers who install energy-efficient equipment.

MRES is a not-for-profit joint-action agency that provides wholesale electricity and a wide range of energy services, including Bright Energy Solutions, to its 60 members in the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Bright Energy Solutions is a unique portfolio of energy-efficiency cash-incentive programs that will help residential and business customers reduce their electric energy costs and operate more efficiently. The program is offered to residential and business customers of participating municipal utilities who are members of MRES.

By engaging with energyOrbit, organizations similar to MRES have realized improved efficiency and DSM operational savings by up to 75 percent.

"With the new energyOrbit platform, our members can independently attain all of their own tracking and reporting needs," said MRES Energy Services Manager Shannon Murfield. "It also offers MRES more opportunities for customer engagement."

By leveraging the energyOrbit platform, MRES can utilize data and analytics to make informed decisions and more effectively manage their projects. Similarly, MRES can now organize data from its members to more efficiently use and report their energy efficiency data. The platform allows seamless access for multiple parties or outside sources to submit their information electronically, all in one place.

Setup and configuration of the energyOrbit platform can be accomplished quickly and easily suits smaller programs. It also can be scaled up to service large program growth and expansion. Additionally, the system is quick to implement and can be initiated to suit smaller programs, while at the same time scaled up to service large program growth and partner expansion. The cloud-based platform vastly reduces the burden on IT teams and empowers DSM program managers with the proper tools and information to carry on their objectives.

"One of our core missions is to ensure our clients are able to move away from non- collaborative, static business solutions and realize significant productivity gains by switching to collaborative, online solution," says Udi Merhav, CEO of energyOrbit. "Missouri River Energy Services and their Bright Energy Solutions program are working to help businesses and residents conveniently attain energy savings. However, that can become difficult if the majority of your time is spent formatting and organizing data and spreadsheets. We arecertain that by adopting the energyOrbit solution, MRES will be able to more effectively run its DSM operations as well as have more touchpoints to engage and provide value to its members."

About energyOrbit

Founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, California, energyOrbit is the market leading solution for cloud Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of up to 75 percent improved efficiency and operational savings in their DSM operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly. As of 2015, the energyOrbit platform has helped utilities and third-party implementers collectively reduce over 5,585 GWh of energy demand which is equivalent to 97 percent of San Francisco's annual electricity use. For more information on energyOrbit please visit www.energyorbit.com and follow up on Twitter (@energyOrbit) and on LinkedIn(linkedin.com/company/energyorbit-formerly-crmorbit-).

